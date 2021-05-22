Kevin Galvin

Tipperary GAA have confirmed today that All-Star forward Patrick “Bonner” Maher has suffered an Achilles tendon injury.

The three-time All-Ireland winner will go for surgery on the issue next week.

Maher had already recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture in 2019, and is now almost certainly facing another long spell on the sidelines.

After two draws to open their campaign, Liam Sheedy’s side got their first win of 2021 against Galway this afternoon.

Jason Forde and Noel McGrath raised the green flag as the Premier overcame the Tribesman at Semple Stadium 2-19 to 0-20.