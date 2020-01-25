Carlow manager Colm Bonnar has revealed he has no fewer than four starters from his regular side that won’t be available for the entirety of this year’s Allianz National Hurling League.

Carlow travel to Cusack Park tomorrow to face Clare in their opening fixture of the changed NHL Division 1 format, but will be without Eoin Nolan, Séamus Doyle, Séamus Murphy, and goalkeeper Brian Tracey not just for tomorrow’s clash, but throughout their campaign.

“We have something like five games to play in six weeks which is a huge ask” the senior hurling Bainisteoir said, speaking to Sportsbeat Roundup this evening.

“If one or two of our players get injured it does put us at a disadvantage compared to bigger teams where there mightn’t be a big difference between your top 15 and top 30, or even top 45.

“It is a big ask when you have a small pool of players, you’re asking those same players to play all these games the whole time.

“For the Mullins lads it was a long year for them, but we left them alone, we didn’t ask them to partake in any of the Walsh Cup games after they finished against Ballyhale.

“It does weaken our hand of who we can play, but it is a chance for other players to step up and have a shot at it.”

