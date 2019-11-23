Greg Bolger has confirmed to Beat Sport that he is to remain a Shamrock Rovers player until the end of the 2020 season.

Speculation surrounded Wexford-born Bolger, after a recent podcast where he revealed he hadn’t signed forms yet with the Hoops, whom he helped win their 25th FAI Cup title at the beginning of this month – ending a 32-year wait for the domestic trophy.

Bolger was being linked with a move back to Cork City, where he won a league and cup double in 2017, but the New Ross Celtic schoolboy confirmed to Beat’s Kevin Galvin that he has signed a contract extension with the Tallaght outfit until the end of next season.

Elsewhere we heard from Borris-Ileigh wing-back Brendan Maher, and Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan ahead of their Munster Senior hurling final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

🥋 CLUBFOCUS: This month we chatted to IITF #Wexford after they won no less than 30 medals at the recent @tkdeurope Championships in #Cork You can tune into the show from 5.30pm on air and online at https://t.co/BWd8ouxQjR@Irishtaekwondo pic.twitter.com/KLWgG3ZKz9 — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) November 23, 2019

And we visit IITF Wexford, a Taekwondo school who won no less than 30 medals at various belts in the recent European Championships, which took place on the banks of the Lee.