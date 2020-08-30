Bohemians board members have expressed their delight at Matt Doherty’s £15million (€16.8 million) from Wolves to Tottenham.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the youth system at the League of Ireland side before signing for Wolves in a €60,000 deal in 2010. Bohemians agreed a 10 per cent sell-on clause in the move and that has now paid off as they are expected to receive a fee in the region of €1.8 million.

Chief operating officer Daniel Lambert expressed his delight at the move, promising that Bohemians would invest the money wisely.

He wrote: “It’s happened! Best of luck to Matt, for Bohemians this is fairly seismic, we will not squander it, will will adhere to our sustainable strategic planning.

“Keep on growing and improving, building a club with clear values on and off the pitch.

“Karma has arrived for us.”

Former Bohemians president and current commercial director Matt Devaney added: “Oh my days !!! I’ve had his contract saved to my desktop for the last 10 years in the hope this might happen.”

The Ireland full-back played in every Premier League game of the 2018-19 season and helped Nuno Espirito Santo’s men to back-to-back seventh-place finishes and a Europa League quarter-final.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Matt Doherty from Wolverhampton Wanderers,” Tottenham confirmed on their official website.

Doherty becomes Jose Mourinho’s third summer signing following on from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move from Southampton and the capture of free agent Joe Hart.

“I’m very proud to be joining such a big club,” Doherty said.

“[They have] the best stadium in the world and possibly the best training ground in the world from what I’ve seen.

“My time at Wolves was fantastic, I haven’t got a bad word to say about the whole club at all.

“But now I just feel that coming here is going to take my game and my career to the next level. I really feel like with Tottenham now I am really taking a big step forward.”