Waterford FC 4

UCD 2

Kevin Galvin

Five wins in their last seven saw an appreciative home support chant Alan Reynolds’ name at the full-time whistle, as the Blues ended an – at times – turbulent 2019 by jumping Sligo and finishing sixth in the Airtricity Premier Division.

The hosts were good value for their 2-1 half-time lead, as Shane Duggan’s rebound put them ahead, before the pair traded penalties through Jack Keaney and Georgie Poynton just before half-time.

However, no lack of enthusiasm or support for Blues boss Alan Reynolds, who received a conspicuously prolonged roar of support from the home support, after an up and down season in 2019.

His side were playing some good football, despite the heavy conditions under foot, against a Student side that have slumped to relegation rather disappointingly, given their early-season promise.

Kevin Lynch’s centre was touched on by in-form Michael O’Connor, but UCD ‘keeper Gavin Sheridan was equal to JJ Lunney’s low strike. He couldn’t get anywhere near Walter Figueira’s curling effort with the instep five minutes later, saved by the butt of the post.

A superb move from a Waterford corner saw Zack Elbouzedi rattle the crossbar after O’Connor’s dummy bought him space, but Reynolds’ side got their just rewards, if albeit fortunately, as Liam Scales hammered a loose ball of Shane Duggan’s already swinging leg, backfiring wickedly past a static Sheridan.

Having worked so hard to get themselves ahead, Reynolds would have been disgusted to see Duggan scything down Dara Keane, allowing Keaney to smash the spot kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

Scales was again the culprit for the Blues’ second, just before the interval – pushing a flying Figueria in the back, which gave Georgie Poynton a chance to get the winner from the spot

A ghoulish game for Scales got worse just after the interval, as he cleared Kevin Lynch’s cross straight to the feet of Zack Elbouzedi, and the Irish U21 international was more than happy to oblige, smashing home from the edge of the box.

The RSC was in party mode four minutes later as Elbouzedi turned provider, his hanging cross headed home at the back post by O’Connor.

There weren’t even too many grumblings of discontent when Keaney slotted his second penalty after a handball.

Not surprising given tonight’s win marked the Blues’ fifth win in their last seven league games, turning a potential relegation battle into a place in next year’s Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup.

A sweet end to the year, as we approach this Halloween season.