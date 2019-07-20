Waterford FC manager Alan Reynolds admits his side are in a ‘dogfight’ after a 1-0 defeat to Finn Harps last night.

The win means Harps go level with UCD at the bottom of the table, with the gap to the Blues getting smaller by the week.

Mikey Place scored the winner from the spot kick with 10 minutes on the clock, having been dragged down by Georgie Poynton.

Minutes later, Kenny Browne had a fantastic chance to level things, but his header from close range was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Harps keeper Mark McGinley, enough to knock the stuffing out of the hosts for the final moments.

Waterford now face four consecutive away games – including two trips to Derry – in the next month, before their next home game against Cork City on August 16th.

The Blues have had their game against Shamrock Rovers , originally scheduled for Friday August 2, rescheduled due to the Hoops’ progression in the UEFA Europa League.

A new date will be announced in due course.