All eyes turn to Aintree this evening where the Randox Grand National takes place.

The Jonjo O’Neill trained ‘Cloth Cap’ is expected to go off the favourite when it goes to post at a-quarter-past-5.

Police are stepping up patrols around the Aintree track, with residents warned not to gather in groups larger than six in their gardens during the race.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will look to follow up on her incredible Cheltenham Festival last month.

She would become the first female rider ever to win the contest if she guides the Waterford-based Henry De Bromhead trained Minella Times to victory.

Patrick Mullins has come in for the plum ride on Burrows Saint, the leading fancy of four horses in the Aintree Grand National trained by his father Willie.

He replaces the injured Paul Townend, and has a real chance of becoming the first amateur since 1990 to win the race while the yard also saddles Accapella Bourgeois, Class Conti and Cabaret Queen.