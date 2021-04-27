The ground for the opening day of the Punchestown Festival is described as Good to Yielding on the Hurdle, Chase and Bumper tracks.

The Cross Country course is Good to Firm, Firm in places.

The feature race – the Champion Chase over 2 miles – gets underway at 5:25pm.

Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore will be on board the Alla-ho, while her rival for the champion jockey title, Paul Townend will ride the favourite Chacun Pour Soi.

Townend leads Blackmore by 95 winners to 91 in the jockeys title race.

The first of an eight race card today goes to post at 3:40.