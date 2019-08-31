Sean Maguire is set to miss Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Switzerland.

The Preston striker injured his eye in training and missed their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Manager Alex Neil confirmed that Maguire is expected to see a specialist.

“It’s the most bizarre injury I have seen before,” Neil told the club’s website.

It happened on Thursday and the ball has ricochet and hit him in the eye and it’s caused a bleed in his eye. The pressure is double of that of his other eye.

“It can be significant so we have to be careful.

“The advice is for him to have two weeks rest because an increase in blood pressure can cause more damage so we will be careful with that.”