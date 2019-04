Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title push has been thrown into turmoil.

Winger Kingsley Coman and striker Robert Lewandowski came to blows in training today, according to Bild, and had to be separated by team-mates Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng.

Head coach Nico Kovac allowed the pair to continue training after the scuffle.

Bayern lead Borussia Dortmund by a point at the top of the Bundesliga table with six games of the season remaining.

They travel to mid-table Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.