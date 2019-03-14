13 mins – Henderson bows out early

A Bayern side that has netted 11 goals in their previous two Bundesliga outings punctures a cagey opening period by conjuring up the tie’s first scoring opportunity. Firmino is guilty of giving away possession deep in Liverpool territory and Thiago Alcantara’s effort narrowly misses the target.

Fabinho comes on for an injured Jordan Henderson shortly after Virgil Van Dijk bundles over Robert Lewandowski in the penalty area. Italian referee Daniele Orsato waves play on much to the Bavarians’ chagrin.

26 mins – Liverpool grab a vital away goal

Joel Matip’s perceptive pass is beautifully controlled by Sadio Mané. The Liverpool striker holds off Rafinha before evading Manuel Neuer just inside the 18-yard box. In one fluid motion, Mané turns and calmly chips a left-footed shot into the net.

That’s the Senegalese international’s ninth goal in ten matches. Liverpool’s travelling supporters and manager punch the air with delight in a tie Bayern Munich must now score twice to progress.

39 mins – Bayern draw level

German goalkeeper Neuer denies Liverpool a second with a fine stop to prevent Andy Robertson’s attempt from hitting the net. It proves a pivotal moment as Munich respond by scoring an equaliser six minutes before the break.

Serge Gnabry evades the visitors’ offside trap and sends a low centre across the Liverpool six-yard box. Joel Matip stretches out a leg but inadvertently sends the ball past a stranded Alisson before Robert Lewandowski can pounce.

50 mins – Salah comes to life

The Premier League side’s Egyptian scoring sensation has had a quiet night by his own high standards. Mohamed Salah finally makes his presence felt by surging forward despite being fouled near the halfway line.

Liverpool’s number 11 takes advantage of Bayern’s defensive hesitancy by advancing towards the edge of the home team’s penalty area. Salah forces a fine save from Manuel Neuer to keep the score at 1-1.

69 mins – Liverpool’s record signing delivers

Kingsley Coman replaces an ineffectual Franck Ribery shortly after a Serge Gnabry run and cross evades both Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are cautioned before Liverpool concludes a scrappy spell with a priceless second away goal.

James Milner delivers a corner deep into a crowded penalty area where £75 million pound defender Virgil Van Dijk pays back a huge chunk of his transfer fee. The Dutch international out jumps two Bayern Munich players and powers a header into the bottom corner.

84 mins – Mané’s diving header sends Liverpool through

Sadio Mané’s second strike of the evening confirms four Premier League clubs will enter Friday’s UEFA Champions League quarter-finals draw. Substitute Divock Origi begins a flowing move by releasing an unmarked Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

Salah uses the outside of his left boot to send a delicious cross towards the far post where Sadio Mané confirms the Merseysiders place in the last eight courtesy of a terrific diving header.

