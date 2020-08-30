Ballygunner are the Waterford SHC winners for the seventh time in a row after a commanding victory over Passage today.
The champions held a 1-13 to 0-5 lead at half-time and their dominance continued after the break.
The final score was 1-23 to 0-09 as Ballygunner were crowned Waterford SHC champions for the 19th time in their history.
The victory also keeps Ballygunner on course to match the nine-in-a-row record held by Mount Sion (1953-61) and Erin’s Own (1927-35).
In the Carlow SHC, Mount Leinster Rangers had a comfortable victory over Ballinkillen.
Armagh SHC QF
Keady 0-16 Middleton 1-17
Carlow SHC
Mount Leinster Rangers 3-21 Ballinkillen 0-12
Galway SHC preliminary QFs
Liam Mellows 2-19 Gort 1-21
Craughwell v Ahascragh-Fohenagh, 6pm
Kilkenny SHC
Bennettsbridge 0-20 Graigue Ballycallan 1-15
Tullaroan V Erins Own, 5pm
Offaly SHC
Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s, 5pm
Sligo SHC
Calry/St.Joseph’s 2-11 Western Gaels 2-14
Easkey 5-19 Tourlestrane 0-07
Tipperary SHC QFs
Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-20 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-21
Borris-Ileigh v Drom-Inch, 6pm
Waterford SHC Final
Ballygunner 1-23 Passage 0-09
Wicklow SHC
Bray Emmets 2-28 Avondale 1-09
Eire Óg Greystones 3-15 Glenealy 2-12
St. Patrick’s v Kiltegan, 4pm
Football
Ballyboden were pushed all the way by Raheny in the Dublin SFC but they eventuially secured an extra-time victory at Parnell Park.
A Ciaran O’Reilly goal helped them to a six-point victory in the end.
.
In Kerry, Dr Crokes made it to the semi-finals with a hard fought victory over Templenoe.
Armagh SFC
SF Crossmaglen v Killeavy, 5:30pm
Cavan SFC QFs
Kingscourt V Mullahoran, 4:15pm
Crosselough V Lavey, 6:30pm
Dublin SFC QFs
Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-16 Raheny, 0-16 (AET)
Ballymun Kickhams v Na Fianna, 4:30pm
Fermanagh SFC
Tempo Maguires V Teemore Shamrocks, Patrick McManus Memorial Pk, 4pm
Derrygonnelly Harps V Roslea Shamrocks, Brewster Park, 7pm
Galway SFC
Bhearna 0-13 St Michael’s 0-11
Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-16 An Spidéal 1-12
Killannin v Caherlistrane, 4:30pm
Tuam Stars v Claregalway, 4:30pm
Relegation play-off: Milltown v Monivea-Abbey, 6pm
Kerry SFC QFs
Dr. Crokes 1-16 Templenoe 0-11
Mid Kerry Board V Kenmare Shamrocks, 2pm
Leitrim SFC QFs
Melvin Gaels 0-12 St Mary’s 2-16
Ballinamore SoH v Glencar Manorhamilton, 4:30pm
Limerick SFC
Fr Casey’s 0-17 Adare 0-12
Mayo SFC QFs
Westport 3-18 The Neale 3-08
Ballina Stephenites v Aghamore, 4pm
Meath SFC
Ratoath v Simonstown Gaels, Walterstown, 4pm
Skryne v Nobber, Seneschalstown, 4pm
Roscommon SFC QFs
Roscommon Gaels 0-09 Padraig Pearses 0-19
St Brigid’s V Michael Glaveys, 4pm
Western Gaels V Clann na nGael, 5pm
Relegation play-off: Strokestown V Fuerty, 4pm
Sligo SFC
Eastern Harps v Drumcliffe/Rosses Point, 4pm
St.Mary’s v Shamrock Gaels, 4pm
Westmeath SFC QFs
The Downs v Garrycastle, 3:30pm
Tyrrellspass v Coralstown/Kinnegad, 6:30pm
Wexford SFC
St James’ v Gusserane-O`Rahilly’s, 6pm