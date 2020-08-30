Ballygunner are the Waterford SHC winners for the seventh time in a row after a commanding victory over Passage today.

The champions held a 1-13 to 0-5 lead at half-time and their dominance continued after the break.

The final score was 1-23 to 0-09 as Ballygunner were crowned Waterford SHC champions for the 19th time in their history.

The victory also keeps Ballygunner on course to match the nine-in-a-row record held by Mount Sion (1953-61) and Erin’s Own (1927-35).

In the Carlow SHC, Mount Leinster Rangers had a comfortable victory over Ballinkillen.

Armagh SHC QF

Keady 0-16 Middleton 1-17

Carlow SHC

Mount Leinster Rangers 3-21 Ballinkillen 0-12

Galway SHC preliminary QFs

Liam Mellows 2-19 Gort 1-21

Craughwell v Ahascragh-Fohenagh, 6pm

Kilkenny SHC

Bennettsbridge 0-20 Graigue Ballycallan 1-15

Tullaroan V Erins Own, 5pm

Offaly SHC

Ballinamere v St Rynagh’s, 5pm

Sligo SHC

Calry/St.Joseph’s 2-11 Western Gaels 2-14

Easkey 5-19 Tourlestrane 0-07

Tipperary SHC QFs

Clonoulty-Rossmore 0-20 Loughmore-Castleiney 2-21

Borris-Ileigh v Drom-Inch, 6pm

Waterford SHC Final

Ballygunner 1-23 Passage 0-09

Wicklow SHC

Bray Emmets 2-28 Avondale 1-09

Eire Óg Greystones 3-15 Glenealy 2-12

St. Patrick’s v Kiltegan, 4pm

Football

Ballyboden were pushed all the way by Raheny in the Dublin SFC but they eventuially secured an extra-time victory at Parnell Park.

A Ciaran O’Reilly goal helped them to a six-point victory in the end.

.

In Kerry, Dr Crokes made it to the semi-finals with a hard fought victory over Templenoe.

Armagh SFC

SF Crossmaglen v Killeavy, 5:30pm

Cavan SFC QFs

Kingscourt V Mullahoran, 4:15pm

Crosselough V Lavey, 6:30pm

Dublin SFC QFs

Ballyboden St Enda’s 2-16 Raheny, 0-16 (AET)

Ballymun Kickhams v Na Fianna, 4:30pm

Fermanagh SFC

Tempo Maguires V Teemore Shamrocks, Patrick McManus Memorial Pk, 4pm

Derrygonnelly Harps V Roslea Shamrocks, Brewster Park, 7pm

Galway SFC

Bhearna 0-13 St Michael’s 0-11

Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-16 An Spidéal 1-12

Killannin v Caherlistrane, 4:30pm

Tuam Stars v Claregalway, 4:30pm

Relegation play-off: Milltown v Monivea-Abbey, 6pm

Kerry SFC QFs

Dr. Crokes 1-16 Templenoe 0-11

Mid Kerry Board V Kenmare Shamrocks, 2pm

Leitrim SFC QFs

Melvin Gaels 0-12 St Mary’s 2-16

Ballinamore SoH v Glencar Manorhamilton, 4:30pm

Limerick SFC

Fr Casey’s 0-17 Adare 0-12

Mayo SFC QFs

Westport 3-18 The Neale 3-08

Ballina Stephenites v Aghamore, 4pm

Meath SFC

Ratoath v Simonstown Gaels, Walterstown, 4pm

Skryne v Nobber, Seneschalstown, 4pm

Roscommon SFC QFs

Roscommon Gaels 0-09 Padraig Pearses 0-19

St Brigid’s V Michael Glaveys, 4pm

Western Gaels V Clann na nGael, 5pm

Relegation play-off: Strokestown V Fuerty, 4pm

Sligo SFC

Eastern Harps v Drumcliffe/Rosses Point, 4pm

St.Mary’s v Shamrock Gaels, 4pm

Westmeath SFC QFs

The Downs v Garrycastle, 3:30pm

Tyrrellspass v Coralstown/Kinnegad, 6:30pm

Wexford SFC

St James’ v Gusserane-O`Rahilly’s, 6pm