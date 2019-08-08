Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe has moved one step closer to his third appearance at an Olympic Games after comfortably qualifying for the men’s individual final at the European Modern Pentathlon Championships in Bath, England.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympian will compete on Saturday for one of eight men’s Tokyo 2020 qualification places after finishing with the second-highest score (1,141 points) in today’s qualification round.

Irish team-mate Tom O’Brien, competing at a European Championships for the first time since 2016, finished outside the top 36 and won’t take part in the final.

Natalya Coyle, Eilidh Prise and Sive Brassil take part in the women’s qualification round tomorrow with the aim of reaching Sunday’s final.