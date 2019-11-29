By Press Association

Arsenal have sacked boss Unai Emery following a run of seven games without a win.

The Gunners have confirmed Freddie Ljungberg will take charge on an interim basis and pointed to “results and performances not being at the level required” for the reason behind Emery’s exit.

The 48-year-old replaced Arsene Wenger in March 2018 but was unable to take the club back to the Champions League, finishing fifth last season and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea.

The start of this season has proved a challenge and a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night proved to be the last straw.