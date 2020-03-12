Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club has announced.

In a statement on the club’s website, they said that the London Colney training centre has now been closed following the result.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines.

“We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution.”

Arteta himself said: “This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Managing director Vinai Venkatesham said: “The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is.

“Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Head of football Raul Sanllehi added: “Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.

“Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”