Kilkenny have announced their senior camogie manager Ann Downey has stepped down from her role.

It follows their 3-14 to 0-17 defeat to Galway in yesterday’s All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Downey began her second stint in charge of the Cats in 2016, winning the All-Ireland and Manager of the Year that same year.

Kilkenny also secured three National League titles in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018 during her tenure.

Downey announced her decision in the dressing room after yesterday’s defeat, and at the post-match banquet last night.