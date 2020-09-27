Carlo Ancelotti compared Irish international Seamus Coleman to legendary AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini as Everton continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Coleman, 31, set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal in the win, which saw Everton move to the top of the Premier League table.

Ancelotti is so pleased with his captain that he compared Coleman to some top players he has managed including Maldini, John Terry and Segio Ramos.

“Seamus is doing really well. He is an example for all the others of how you need to be….the attitude, the spirit – every day,” Ancelotti said.

“I’ve had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top. He is a great captain, honestly. I don’t want to forget anyone [I have worked with] but he is up there as a captain with Maldini, John Terry and Sergio Ramos.”

“If I have to judge the period, I think we’ve done really well. We have a new squad, with new players and they adapted really well,” Ancelotti added.

“The start of this season was fantastic but I think we have to keep going to think to the next game, to try to improve and be focused there.

“I’m really pleased for what we did in this first period of the season.”

Matt Doherty was favoured ahead of Coleman at right-back in Stephen Kenny’s first two games in charge of the Republic of Ireland at the start of the month but the Donegal native’s form will surely put him in contention for a starting place in the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia on October 8th.