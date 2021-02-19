Tipperary’s Conor Sweeney has been named among this year’s football All Stars.
The forward is rewarded for his performances in a year which saw the Premier County win a first Munster title for 85 years. He becomes the county’s third football All Star after Declan Browne (1998 and 2002) and Michael Quinlivan (2016).
Dublin dominate the list with nine players named – the most from one county since Kerry in 1981.
There are only two Mayo players in the line-up – one less than Ulster champions Cavan.
Here is the 2020 @PwCIreland All-Stars Football Team! Well done to all who were nominated and congratulations to the award winners!👏
Watch the #PwCAllStars Awards Ceremony this Saturday on RTÉ One from 6:35pm. ⭐@gaelicplayers pic.twitter.com/ELvB7jDD7M
— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 19, 2021
2020 PwC Football Allstars:
1 Raymond Galligan (Cavan)
2 Oisin Mullin (Mayo)
3 Padraig Faulkner (Cavan)
4 Michael Fitzsimons (Dublin)
5 James McCarthy (Dublin)
6 John Small (Dublin)
7 Eoin Murchan (Dublin)
8 Brian Fenton (Dublin)
9 Thomas Galligan (Cavan)
10 Niall Scully (Dublin)
11 Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)
12 Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)
13 Cillian O’Connor (Mayo)
14 Conor Sweeney (Tipperary)
15 Dean Rock (Dublin)
2020 Footballer of the Year nominees: Brian Fenton, Ciaran Kilkenny (both Dublin), Cillian O’Connor (Mayo).
2020 Young Footballer of the Year nominees: Tommy Conroy, Eoghan McLaughlin, Oisin Mullin (all Mayo).