Airtricity League wrap: Hoops get back to winning ways as Dundalk ease past Waterford

Shamrock Rovers have returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Ronan Finn netted for the Hoops in a 1-0 win over St. Pat’s at Tallaght Stadium.

Rovers’ lead remains at four points after a Michael Duffy brace helped Dundalk to a 3-0 victory away to 10-man Waterford.

Dinny Corcoran scored his seventh of the season as Bohemians won 2-0 away to Derry City.

Cork City have now gone seven games without a win as they were held to a 1-1 draw by bottom side Finn Harps at Turner’s Cross.

However, UCD remain in the bottom two following a 2-0 defeat at home to Sligo Rovers.