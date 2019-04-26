Airtricity League wrap: Defeat narrows Rovers' lead at top of table

Shamrock Rovers have seen their lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division shorn to four points.

Stephen Bradley’s side suffered a second defeat of the week, this time a 2-1 loss away to a Dundalk side who themselves are up to second.

Bohemians drop to third after behing held to a scoreless draw by Waterford at Dalymount.

Cork City’s woeful season continues with a 2-0 defeat away to Derry.

The Leesiders also had Conor McCormack sent off at the Brandywell.

St Pat’s got the better of UCD in the Dublin derby at Richmond Park, winning 2-0, while bottom side Finn Harps drew 1-1 away to Sligo Rovers.

Cabinteely remain top of the First Division despite being held to a 1-1 draw away to Bray Wanderers tonight.

Shelbourne are second after a 3-0 win over nine-man Galway.

While Wexford move off the bottom with a 2-0 win over Athlone.