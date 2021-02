By Cillian Doyle.

Waterford FC have signed teenage Irish midfielder Adam O’Reilly on loan.

The Ireland under-19 international will link up with the Blues from Preston North End until the end of June.

The Cork native has been at the Championship club since leaving Ringmahon Rangers in 2016.

Welcome to Waterford Adam 💪💙 https://t.co/Bsf1QIUtMs — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) February 22, 2021