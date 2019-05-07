Liverpool’s remarkable comeback victory will rank as the greatest night in living memory for many supporters of the Anfield side, but where will it rank in the history of this illustrious football club?

As brilliant as the 4-0 win over Barcelona was does it really compare to the night they won the trophy in Istanbul, in 2005?

Trailing AC Milan 3-0 at half-time they came back in eight amazing minutes at the start of the second half and then held on to win on penalties.

That was the year they also celebrated an epic 3-1 win over Olympiakos and another Steven Gerrard wonder night and wonder goal. The 2001 Uefa Cup Final 5-4 win over Alaves was pretty special too.

Only two years after Istanbul, Liverpool supporters were dancing in the streets of Barcelona after a 2-1 win at the Nou Camp after goalscorer Craig Bellamy celebrated his goal with a controversial golf swing.

Closer to home was the unexpectedly tense FA Cup Final win over West Ham in 2006. Gerrard again pulled Liverpool back into a match they looked to have lost and salvaged a 3-3 draw before more shoot-out success.

Premier League classics include the 3-2 win at Mersey rivals Everton in 2001 when club favourite Gary Mcallister scored a winning free-kick from almost 45 yards out with time just about up.

Seven years later and Rafa Benitez went close to bringing the league title back to Liverpool and the highlight win of that season was a 4-1 win at arch rivals Manchester United.

And slightly older fans will say the greatest league game at Anfield before last night was the 1996 4-3 win over Newcastle United when Stan Collymore scored a brilliant last minute winner.

There is no doubt Liverpool a club that thrive on the drama of European nights and they only have to look to last season’s surprise defeat of Manchester City for another top ten moment.

And with one more tie to go this season maybe the best is yet to come. Unlikely, but not impossible with this Liverpool team.