Shamrock Rovers will be without Lee Grace for Thursday’s Conference League playoff second leg with Flora Tallinn.

The Carrick-on-Suir defender has been the lynchpin of the Hoops’ backline, who are the last Irish team left in the competition.

The former Wexford Youths player missed last week’s 4-2 defeat in Estonia with a thigh injury, with the return leg at the Tallaght Stadium in two days’ time.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley says Grace is a week or two away from full fitness.