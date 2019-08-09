The latest winner in the Beat 102-103 South East Sports Star Awards has been announced.

In a first for the awards, soccer REFEREE Michelle O’Neill from Wexford has been recognised for her achievements this year.

Michelle was assistant referee for the Women’s World Cup final in France in July, and was later announced as part of the first all-female team to take charge of a major UEFA men’s game.

She’ll once again run the line during the European Super Cup final between Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Chelsea in Turkey on August 14th.

You can now nominate your favourite sports star for the August award, by emailing details to [email protected]