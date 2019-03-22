We all love Mick McCarthy. Well, almost all of us…

Granted, he’s probably going to provide more entertainment off the field than on it, but who cares when Irish soccer has so little to lose?

With Ireland gearing up to face the Gilbratar this weekend, we thought we’d dig out a few little known facts about the gaffer.

1. McCarthy grew up as a staunch Leeds Utd supporter, although he later admitted he lost his love for The Whites as an adult.

2. He wasn’t Margaret Thatcher’s biggest fan. When the then British PM featured as a guest of honour in the 1988 Scottish Cup final, the Celtic player refused point blank to meet The Iron Lady.

3. He’s never managed a team with a win percentage of over 50%. Often regarded as the benchmark of a quality manager, McCarthy’s average managerial win rate stands at just 38.8%.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. He’s since repaired his relationship with Eamonn Dunphy. The two former foes put their differences behind them in a fascinating Eir Sport interview last November. Bizarrely, it was the first time the two individuals had spoken in person.

5. His dad was from the South East. McCarthy’s Dad, Charlie, hailed from Co. Waterford. He passed away in 2001 during McCarthy’s first stint as Republic of Ireland Manager.

6. He’s a straight talker. “Anyone who uses the word ‘quintisentially’ in a half time talk is talking crap”, said McCarthy of Niall Quinn. Says it all really…



7. Can he see ghosts? Who could forget the time he had the bejesus scared out of him by, well, nothing…

Share it:













Don't Miss