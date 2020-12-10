The strong connection between Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) and Croke Park is evident this weekend as 28 students and alumni are involved in the 2020 All-Ireland Camogie and Hurling finals.

From Ashbourne and Fitzgibbon Cup winning graduates to current WIT Vikings Sports Scholarship students, altogether 28 students past and present will be pulling on their county colours over the weekend.

In addition, the state-of-the-art facilities at the WIT Arena is also the training base for the Waterford senior hurling team.

WIT Vikings Sports Manager Katie Redmond said ahead of the weekend: “All at WIT Vikings Sport would like to wish all players and management teams the very best of luck in the final.

“We would also like to thank and acknowledge all our current and past students for their commitment along with their tremendous discipline towards WIT Vikings Sport.

“We as an institute can certainly be proud of their achievements and we would like to wish them all the best for the future.”

WIT President, Prof Willie Donnelly, sent his best wishes to all finalists.

“WIT is extremely proud of its strong links to Croke Park this weekend with 28 students and alumni involved in the All-Ireland Finals. Saturday sees 13 current and past camogie representatives involved in the All-Ireland Camogie Final.

“On Sunday attentions turn to the Hurling which will include 15 WIT players and backroom staff.

“This weekend is a very special one for the Waterford team, indeed the entire county of Waterford, as they bid to win their first All-Ireland title since 1959.

“On behalf of WIT staff and students I wish the very best to our students, graduates and of course the people of Waterford in what I’m sure will be a very exciting weekend of sport.”

Limerick take on the Deise this Sunday. That game gets underway at 3:30pm.

Galway face Kilkenny in the All Ireland camogie final on Saturday evening. Throw in is at 7pm.