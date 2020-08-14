By Kenneth Fox

The Irish Open will take place at Galgorm Castle, Co Antrim this year.

The European Tour announced today that the tournament will take place between September 24-27.

The competition was originally scheduled for the Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny back in May, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic it was cancelled.

With the competition now taking place in Northern Ireland, it means the golfers are not required to isolate for 14 days prior to the tournament.

The North does not have that same restriction as the Republic does regarding travel during Covid-19.

Speaking about today’s announcement, European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said:

“The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is an integral part of the European Tour’s schedule.

“Despite the obvious challenges of staging any event in the current circumstances, we felt it was important to continue with the tournament providing we could do so safely.

“We did that, first and foremost with the support of Colm McLoughlin and everyone involved with our title sponsor Dubai Duty Free who once again showed commitment and understanding of the current global situation, and proved what a wonderful partner of the European Tour they are.”