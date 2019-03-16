DUBLIN 1-11 TYRONE 1-14

Despite playing the last 25 minutes with 14 men, Tyrone picked up their first win over Dublin in six years as the All-Ireland lost three round games for the first time in Jim Gavin’s reign.

Jonny Cooper of Dublin in action against Richard Donnelly, left, and Peter Harte of Tyrone at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In front of just 19,927 in Croke Park this evening, Niall Sludden was dismissed in the 51st minute after he picked up a black card following a yellow in the sixth minute. But the setback hardly ruffled Tyrone who scored the next three points after his exit from the fray.

Tyrone were simply better and more adventurous in their counter attacks as they kicked in ample ball to Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly who kicked 1-7 between them. Richard Donnelly sent over a couple of fine scores from distance and the visiting defence was also impressive in isolating and bottling up the Dublin forwards.

By the end of the first half, Dublin had lost two players – John Small and their first goalscorer Cormac Costello to injury (Paddy Andrews would later go off with a blood injury after a collision with Niall Morgan). Tyrone too had to make do without the services of Tiernan McCann in what was an attritional first half which Tyrone won 1-7 to 1-5.

They were worth it too despite that Costello goal in the fourth minute and Dublin’s seven wides – it wasn’t until the 18th minute that Dublin managed their first point when Con O’Callaghan slided over an effort.

And Tyrone could have had two goal chances before McShane found the net in the 21st minute. Niall Sludden was guilty of a bad hand-pass when a break was on in the eighth minute and a hand-pass by McShane wasn’t gathered by Frank Burns saw another opportunity spurned in the 18th minute.

McShane’s three-pointer three minutes later was a deftly taken score, Mattie Donnelly feeding him with a kick pass and David Byrne’s slip allowed McShane to tuck the ball under Stephen Cluxton.

Morgan had to be alert to prevent a second Costello goal in the 29th minute but Tyrone were punishing a lot of the fouls in the Dublin half and were three up just after the half-hour mark.

A mighty Paul Mannion free close to the Hogan Stand sideline ended the scoring for the period, a much-needed one given the frustrating time the Dublin attack were having against Tyrone’s rearguard.

Scorers for Dublin: P. Mannion (0-4, 2 frees, 1 mark); C. Costello (1-0); D. Rock (frees), C. Kilkenny (0-2 each); C. O’Callaghan, B. Fenton, P. Andrews (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tyrone: C McShane (1-4, 0-2 marks, 0-1 free); P. Harte (2 frees, 1 mark); M. Donnelly (0-3 each); N, Morgan (frees), R. Donnelly (0-2 each).

DUBLIN: S. Cluxton (c); J. Cooper, D. Byrne, C. O’Connor; J. McCarthy, C. O’Sullivan, J. Small; B. Fenton, B. Howard; C. Kilkenny, C. Costello, N. Scully; P. Mannion, D. Rock, C. O’Callaghan.

Subs for Dublin: D. Daly for J. Small (inj 31); P. Andrews for C. Costello (inj 35+1); K. McManamon for P. Andrews (blood, 48-full time); E. O’Gara for D. Rock (60); C. Basquel for N. Scully (70+4).

TYRONE: N. Morgan; R. McNamee, P. Hampsey, H.P. McGeary; K. McGeary, T. McCann, C. Meyler; B. Kennedy, B. McDonnell; R. Donnelly, P. Harte, F. Burns; N. Sludden, C. McShane, M. Donnelly (c).

Subs for Tyrone: R. Brennan for T. McCann (inj 12); C. McAlliskey for F. Burns (60); C. Cavanagh for R. McNamee (62); D. McCurry for B. Kennedy (70).

Red card: N. Sludden (51, black after yellow).

Referee: J. Henry (Mayo).

