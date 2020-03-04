No less than 12 players from four different South-East counties have made the AIB GAA Club Hurling Team of the Year for 2019/20.

Back to back All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks and beaten finalists Borris-Ileigh are the dominant presence with 10 places between them on the prestigious AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards team of the year in hurling, which is announced today.

Also on the team is Dessie Hutchinson from Ballygunner in Waterford, while St Mullins’ Martin Kavanagh represents the sole Carlow player, joining football colleague Séan Gannon from the county in Team of the Year selections.

Earlier this year Ballyhale Shamrocks successfully defended their AIB GAA All-Ireland senior club hurling crown in what was a record eighth All-Ireland in all for the exceptional Kilkenny club.

Defenders Joey Holden, Darren Mullen and Evan Shefflin have been honoured on the team of the year – so too, their sharp shooting and experienced forward duo of TJ Reid and Colin Fennelly.

Tipp and Munster champs Borris-Ileigh are represented by goalkeeper James McCormack and defenders Paddy Stapleton and Brendan Maher with Dan McCormack’s midfield energy recognised and so too, Jerry Kelly’s form in attack.

There’s an all South-East shortlist for the Club Hurler of the Year award as well, with Ballyhale Shamrocks duo TJ Reid and Evan Shefflin shortlisted alongside Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher.

The overall award will be announced live on Friday evening.