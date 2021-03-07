By Cillian Doyle.

10 South East players were named on the Camogie All-Star Team for 2020.

Kilkenny has 6 team members on the panel including Denise Gaule who also won All-Star Senior Player of the Year.

Tipperary has 3 players while Waterford has 1 with Niamh Rockett.

Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling also won 2020 Manager of the Year.

Kilkenny:

3. Claire Phelan (Full back)

7. Davina Tobin (Left half-back)

9. Grace Walsh (Midfield)

12. Denise Gaule (Left half-forward)

14. Miriam Walsh (Full Forward)

15. Anne Dalton (Left corner-forward)

Tipperary:

1. Aine Slattery (Goalkeeper)

4. Mary Ryan (Left-corner back)

6. Karen Kennedy (Center-half back)

Waterford:

10. Niamh Rockett (Right half-forward)