By Cillian Doyle.
10 South East players were named on the Camogie All-Star Team for 2020.
Kilkenny has 6 team members on the panel including Denise Gaule who also won All-Star Senior Player of the Year.
Tipperary has 3 players while Waterford has 1 with Niamh Rockett.
Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling also won 2020 Manager of the Year.
Kilkenny:
3. Claire Phelan (Full back)
7. Davina Tobin (Left half-back)
9. Grace Walsh (Midfield)
12. Denise Gaule (Left half-forward)
14. Miriam Walsh (Full Forward)
15. Anne Dalton (Left corner-forward)
Tipperary:
1. Aine Slattery (Goalkeeper)
4. Mary Ryan (Left-corner back)
6. Karen Kennedy (Center-half back)
Waterford:
10. Niamh Rockett (Right half-forward)