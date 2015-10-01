Beat Girl Talk
Beat’s Trish and Shonagh get together for a cuppa and a chat – where no topic is out of bounds. Eavesdrop on our girls as everyday issues affecting women across the South East and beyond are laid bare.
No Excuses
Beat is proud to present No Excuses – Enough Is Enough, a four-part podcast series examining sexual violence and sexual harassment in Ireland, voiced and produced by Michelle Hefferan
Beat Breakfast
Beat Breakfast is the South East’s biggest breakfast show! Niall, Vinny & Trish wake up the five counties every morning, bringing you lots of banter and your favourite music.
Daily Dilemma
Do you have a problem? The Beat Breakfast crew are here to help, every morning with the Daily Dilemma! Niall, Vinny and Trish tackle everyday problems with the help of Beat listeners.
Documentaries
The Beat News team cover issues from around the South East and beyond. From our short Spotlight series to longer documentaries, Beat’s documentaries focus on topics that are important to you.
Irish Beats
A collection of interviews from acts who’ve appeared on Irish Beats with Rob O’Connor. The show is broadcast each and every Sunday from 8-10pm on Beat.
The Sunday Grill
The Sunday Grill has the latest in TV, movies, arts and South East events every Sunday morning from 9.50am. We bring you interesting guests from across the five counties telling their stories.
SportsBeat
Interviews with sports stars from around the region and beyond plus all the latest from the South East Sports Star Awards.
Music Interviews
We chat to some of the biggest stars in music, from local up-and-coming acts to international superstars.