8pm

Audio Bullies – We Don’t Care (Radio Edit)

ATFC – Bad Habit (Original)

Deadmau5 – Ghosts N Stuff

Afro Medusa – Pasilda (Original Mix)

Des Mitchel – Welcome To The Dance

Porn Kings – Amor (Radio Edit)

9pm

Skip Raiders – Another Day

Marco V – Simulated

DJ Encore – I See Right Through You (Club Mix)

Ewok – Supersound (Simulator Remix)

Hyper Go-Go – High

DJ Eco – Light At The End (Thomas Bronzwaer & JOC Remix)

Plaything – Into Space

Ratty Sunrise (Original Edit)

Basic Dawn – Pure Thrust (NU NRG Remix)

Blank & Jones – The Nightfly

John O Callaghan & Bryan Kearney – Exactly (Original Mix)