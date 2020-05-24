Zoey 101 hit our screens back in 2005 and was the Nickelodeon show that made us wish we were in boarding school.

The hit teen drama finished in 2008 when Jamie Lynn Spears welcomed her first child, but last year Spears teased a reboot of the show, backed up by former co-stars Paul Butcher and Chris Massey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_DOb4Hg6Oj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

With the year 2020 has been already, things can only go up from here and this is an example of just that! Spears confirmed the news this week, saying she and the cast are in the early stages of talks.

“Everything and anything is on the table, whether that’s a movie or a series,” Spears revealed.

“In all of the discussions I’ve had with Nickelodeon — which are in baby stages, by the way — the main thing is figuring out the right home for the reboot.”

Spears stated that the reboot would appeal to an older audience and look what stage the characters are up to in life.

“We couldn’t do it justice by putting it back on Nickelodeon, because our fanbase has grown into young adults like me, 29 or around the same age. We want to tell stories about where the characters are now.”

“We want to connect with the fans and touch on topics that are impacting millennials, so it would have to be aged up and be more mature.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7FkUsMlsdw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Spears went on to say how she’s excited to see where Zoey is now.

“We know she’s in charge of something. She’s a boss of some type.“

“She and Chase would definitely have some type of tangled love story. I don’t think they would have just left PCA and gotten married.

“I really can’t wait to get the ball rolling – once quarantine is over, of course.”

Don’t know about you, but this makes me want to binge watch Zoey 101 all over again…