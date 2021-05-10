The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 0 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 9th May, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

Across the South East, Tipperary recorded 13 new cases, Wexford 12, Carlow 7, Waterford 6 and Kilkenny less than 5 new cases.

As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.