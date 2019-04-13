A protest highlighting the ongoing lack of 24/7 cardiac care in the South East is underway in Dublin this afternoon, 13th April 2019.

The demonstration, organised by the Waterford Council of Trade Unions, kicked off at Dublin’s ‘Garden of Remembrance’ and looks to the issue at a national level.

Speaking to Beat News’ Kevin O’Mahony, Waterford TD Mary Butler says “the fight has to go on because we have to extend the opening hours”.

“The ultimate quest is to get 24/7 cardiac care in Waterford and that’s why I’m here today”.

Hundreds turn out in Dublin to highlight the need for 24/7 cardiac care in the South East #BeatNews #Waterford #SouthEast #CardiacCare pic.twitter.com/dCTVj8pmFS — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) April 13, 2019

The Fianna Fail TD says people outside the South East are starting to hear about the issue.

“I got a taxi across to the Garden of Remembrance and the taxi driver was fully aware when I raised it with him that I said we’re coming on a protest march about the lack of 24/7 cardiac care in Waterford.

“I won’t actually tell you what he said because it was a rude word but god, he said, you’re certainly in the S.H.1.T down there because of the situation.

“He was fully aware about it so I think our message is getting out there to the larger audience which is hugely important”.

The demonstration is to highlight what campaigners call the ‘sub-standard practice’ of transferring cardiac patients by ambulance to Cork.