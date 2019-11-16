A nationwide toy appeal run by the Mammies of the South East has gotten underway this morning.

The toy appeal run by “Ma’s on a mission” began at 10am, with collection points in all 5 counties, giving people an opportunity to donate their toys to those less fortunate than them.

The event was the invention from a group of Mammies from the “Ma’s on a mission” facebook page, which allows mothers to anonymously post any questions, concerns, or funny stories they might have from bringing up their tots.

Speaking to Beat News, Alanna Brennan, one of the organisers at the Cillín Hill station in Kilkenny explains more about the appeal.

“Suzanne (Burke, the owner of the page) came up with this idea that maybe we should do something at Christmas for children that are less fortunate.

“It started out so small and it’s just mindblowing, it’s gone absolutely worldwide!

We are expecting, hoping, praying, that people will donate a toy today, in every county across Ireland.”

You can find a map with the full list of South-East locations below.

The collections will be finishing at around 1pm, so if you would like to donate a toy by post, you can send it to this address:

Nesta Storage, DMG House, Deansgrange Business Park, Dublin 18.

If you’re out of the country or would like to send a financial donation, you can go to the Go-Fund-Me page. The page has already received almost €16,000, which is €14,000 euro more than what Suzanne had originally targeted.

All of the money that is donated will be used to buy toys and they’ll also be distributed with the rest.