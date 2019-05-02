The European Commission is launching a new call for applications for DiscoverEU travel passes.

All 18-year-olds in the EU, including Ireland, have until 16 May 2019 to apply, giving them the opportunity to discover Europe between 1 August 2019 and 31 January 2020.

This new application round follows a successful first year for the initiative that enables young people to explore Europe’s cultural diversity and shared values.

For this second year of DiscoverEU, the European Commission is focusing on enhancing the learning dimension of the project.

Participants will be provided with information and travel tips about what to visit in Europe.

Those interested can also receive a travel journal for them to record and reflect on their experiences and will have the possibility to participate in organised community-building events during their trips.

Ireland South MEP, Deirdre Clune said: “This is great news to see more travel passes are being made available for young people in Ireland and across Europe to travel.

“The scheme has been a huge success with thousands of Irish people applying for tickets; with more tickets now being made available it means more people can avail of the scheme.

“The scheme is a great way to help young Irish people learn about and see other EU countries.

“There is so much to learn across Europe and a scheme such as this is very welcome in helping young people as they learn and develop.

“It is great to see so much interest from young people in the scheme and I would encourage the creation of more schemes like this.”

DiscoverEU: 20,000 additional travel passes are available for 18-year-olds to experience Europe and become a DiscoverEU Ambassador.

In 2018 4,917 Irish people applied for a pass and 314 were awarded.