Young people aged between 16 and 21 spend an average of 4 hours a day on their smartphones.

New research by youth group, Young Social Innovators, found a fifth spend more than 6 hours a day on their device, while only 3% spend an hour or less.

It also found 60% of those surveyed feel social media plays a positive role in their lives.

A third of young people surveyed admitted that posts of unrealistic beauty make their lives more difficult.

According to Rachel Collier, Chief Executive of Young Social Innovators: “This research will confirm high levels of smartphone usage among teenagers. It will also tell us that, while young people see social media as an important part of their life, it also causes them stress and anxiety.

“By tracking sentiment among Generation Z in Ireland over the coming years, we hope to put a spotlight on their concerns and to ensure that young people are supported in both their online lives, as well as offline lives.”