Young people across the country will today receive a very unique Gaisce award.

The awards are given to young people between 15 and 25 for participating in a variety of activities over a certain period.

This year it was transformed into “Gaisce at home”, with activities adapted to accommodate participants locked down under Covid-19.

A video message from President Michael D Higgins will mark the close of Gaisce’s Maith Thú campaign.

CEO Yvonne McKenna says young people are highly resourceful.