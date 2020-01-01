A young man who had fallen from a cliff, was rescued by the Coast Guard in Co.Waterford early this morning.

A call was received at 7.30am, to rescue the stranded 22-year-old near Tramore.

A number of agencies attended the scene, and the man has since been brought to University Hospital Waterford.

Captain Lee Bennett, from Waterford Search and Rescue said:

“The incident occurred just south of Tramore near The Metalman at approximately 3.30 am this morning. We got there at about 7.30am this morning and the Tramore Coast Guard ground unit were already in attendance at the cliff.”

“We administered first aid on the casualty and we got him on a stretcher and then airlifted him to an ambulance waiting at Waterford Airport this morning.”