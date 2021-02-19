By Joleen Murphy

Young men and women from Ireland could be involved in analysing whether there’s life on Mars.

The European Space Agency will team up with Nasa when samples from Mars come back to earth in the next decade.

We could find out if there was ever life on Mars in the next 9 years.

A NASA spacecraft landed on the red planet last night to begin searches for evidence of life.

Space commentator Leo Enright says young men and women from Ireland will be involved.

“The whole operation is an amazing international project, which will involve young men and women from Europe, from Ireland, who are still in school.”

So, Daid Bowie’s question could be answered in the next decade.

Perseverance, the NASA space craft, landed on Mars.

The six-wheeled rover called will now spend at least the next two years drilling a 3 billion year old lake bed.

Scientists believe where there’s been water, there’s the possibility there might also have been life.

Astro-biologist Professor Mark Sephton will help to analyse the rocks.

Perseverance will bring back around 30 samples to Earth in the early 2030’s.