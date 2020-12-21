A 13-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being knocked off his bike this morning.

The incident happened just before 9am in Carlow town.

The young man was making his way to school.

Emergency services attended the scene on the Pollerton Road, just off the roundabout from Bridge Street.

Gardaí say the young man is doing ok, but he has been taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny as a precaution.

Anyone who witnessed the incident – or who has dashcam footage – is asked to make contact with Gardaí in Carlow.