You got your Leaving Cert results, what now?

Cian Navin of Rice college in Westport as the relive shows on his face as he secures his points with his Mum Mona Navin

The time has come for you and the newest batch of fresh-faced school leavers to prepare for what the next chapter of life has in store.

But before you pack your bags, it’s important to take the time to mark the achievement with family and friends – responsibly.

You did it, but what now?

If you haven’t already, calculate your points using the CAO calculator and relax until Thursday.

Offers (Round one)

The CAO will place all offers live on cao.ie on Thursday, August 14, from 2pm.

This date is earlier than usual following a number of changes made by a High Court ruling earlier in the year.

Keep your CAO application number at hand as that is the only way you’ll be able to access your file.

Some applicants may receive an offer for both Level 8 and a Level 6 or 7 course. You will only be able to choose one.

Accepting a CAO

Offers can be accepted online or by post; of course, online is the recommended way to do so.

You will have one week to accept.

To accept an offer, follow the instructions on screen ensuring that each page is worked through until the end of the process is reached.

Once you do, applicants should ensure they print a copy of their acceptance.

The deadline to reply to round one offers is August 23 at 5.15pm, while round two offers will be available to view online from August 28 at 10am.

Students of Colaiste Chríost Rí, Aindrias O Liatháin and Seaic Ó Conchúir, on Leaving Cert results day

Viewing your script

The Viewing of Scripts service provides you with an opportunity to see how your script was marked in order to make an informed decision about whether or not to appeal your result.

This is a free service and is available for subjects marked online and in-paper.

You can only apply to view your scripts through the Candidate Self Service Portal until Friday, August 16.

Once requested, you will be emailed with a viewing time and date.

You are permitted to bring in a mobile phone, tablet or digital camera for the purpose of copying your own Paper script(s)

Appealing your result

In order to make an appeal application, you should login to www.examinations.ie/examresults and access the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Once you have logged in, you will be presented with details of the subjects of the examinations that you sat. To apply for an appeal you should tick the ‘Appeal’ box across from the subject(s) you choose to appeal and complete the online appeal application.

The appeal fee is €40 per subject in the case of the Leaving Certificate and €15.50 per subject in the case of the Leaving Certificate Applied.

Appeal fees must be paid in advance. The fee will be refunded to you if your result is upgraded.

Deferring a place

To defer a place you must email or write to the admissions office of the appropriate college or university.

You must give your name as it appears on your CAO application, your CAO application number and the course code and set out the reason(s) for the request.

Applicants must mark ‘Deferred Entry’ on the envelope or in the subject line of the email.

Some colleges/universities offer an online deferral route, check out their website or students union before proceeding.

Don’t panic

There are so many other routes available to students who don’t want to go through the process of the CAO.

PLC courses around the country will be accepting offers until early September.

Did you know that Scandinavian and German universities charge zero fees for Irish and UK students who meet course requirements?

Taking on an apprenticeship will give you the leeway into craftsmanship professions like carpentry, plumbing or metalwork.

Or of course, gap year anyone?