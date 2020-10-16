Gardaí have launched a high visibility nationwide policing plan for this weekend.

It will focus on supporting the vulnerable and crime prevention.

From 7am this morning a nationwide policing plan has come into effect for the weekend.

Extra gardai checkpoints will be in place across the country as well as more patrols in public parks and landmarks.

The aim of the high visibility campaign is to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to stop criminal activity.

Gardaí will also be engaging with people to ensure they are complying with public health guidelines and say as a last resort they will use enforcement.

This new Policing Plan will last until midnight on Sunday.