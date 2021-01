Garda Covid-19 checkpoints will be in place across the country from this morning.

They will be set up on national routes, but not on motorways, and will be supported by random local mobile checkpoints.

Additional Gardaí are being deployed to the front line and high visibility patrols of public amenities and parks will be increased.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey says Gardaí will continue to engage before turning to enforcement powers.