Facebook is launching its new dating service in Ireland today.
It’ll be available through the Facebook app via an opt-in feature.
The social network says it has created more than 1.5 billion matches in the 20 countries it has been available so far.
Technology correspondent, Jess Kelly, says it has a number of interesting features:
“You’ll be able to show elements of your day to people you’re interested in before and after you match.”
“There’s a secret crush feature that allows you to explore potential relationships with people you already know.”