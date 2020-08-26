River banks are set to be pushed to capacity around the South-East once more with news of another rainfall warning for the region.

All five South-Eastern counties are included in the warning, which warns not just of localised spot flooding, but also the threat of the region’s waterways bursting their banks.

The warning, issued by Met Éireann this afternoon, warns of “intense and potentially thundery downpours are expected on Wednesday night, Thursday and Thursday night which may lead to localised flooding.

“Given recent heavy rainfall, this will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.”