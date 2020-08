A status yellow thunder warning is coming into to effect around now across the South-East

It’s valid until 9pm tonight for all five South-Eastern counties.

The rest of Munster, Laois, Offaly, Galway, Mayo and Roscommon are also included in that.

Moreover there’s also a yellow rainfall warning for Wexford and Waterford, as well as Cork.

Met Eireann says there’s a risk of thunderstorms bringing localised heavy downpours, hail and localised flooding.