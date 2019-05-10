The body of a homeless man has been found in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The body of the 33-year-old man, who is understood to have been from Poland, was discovered at Ravenswell in Bray at around 11.55am yesterday, gardaí confirmed.

In a statement, gardaí said there were no suspicious circumstances. A report will be forwarded to the local coroner.

Inner City Helping Homeless blamed the man’s death on “under-resourcing” and said this was “yet another death on our streets, following on from the two deaths in four days last month on the streets of Cork.”

The group added: “Once again we have seen a life lost due to the fact we are under-resourced when it comes to bed availability, and we don’t offer the wrap-around services required to support any addiction or mental health issues homeless adults and children may have.

“The Government have become completely disengaged from the front line and we cannot allow people’s deaths to occur without highlighting the inadequate supports and services that people desperately need.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said tonight: “Firstly I would like to send my condolences to the family and friends of this man.

“Government and the homeless executive are continuously failing in regards to homelessness. Over 150 people are sleeping rough on a nightly basis and access to beds are seriously limited.

“Deaths within services are avoidable but access to key wrap-around supports are essential.

“More must be done and we need to send a clear message to government next Saturday the 18th of May at the Raise The Roof demonstration (1pm, Parnell Square, Dublin) that we will no longer accept the lack of political will to tackle this emergency.”