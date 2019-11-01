Met Éireann has issued two separate yellow warnings for parts of the country.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Waterford and Wexford from 11pm tonight until 6am tomorrow.

Overnight, west to southwest winds, veering northwesterly, will reach speeds of up to 50-65km/h with gusts of 90-110km/h.

Separately, a rainfall warning came into effect for Cork, Limerick, Kerry and Clare at midday and will be in place until midnight tomorrow.

The forecaster has predicted rainfall amounts of 30 to 60mm with a risk of spot flooding.